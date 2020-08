Photo : KBS

Heavy monsoon rains are forecast to continue for parts of the nation Friday after causing casualties and damages the previous day in the central region.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast torrential rains of 50 millimeters per hour accompanied by strong winds and lightning in the morning hours for Chungcheong and North Jeolla provinces.Heavy rain advisories are in place for North Jeolla Province and parts of Chungcheong and South Jeolla provinces.South Chungcheong and North Jeolla provinces are expected to receive up to 150 millimeters of more rain by Friday morning, while 30 to 80 millimeters of more rain is forecast for other southern areas and regions in North Chungcheong Province.