Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's unification ministry said Thursday it has approved a shipment of coronavirus prevention supplies by a private organization to North Korea.It marks the first such approval since new Unification Minister Lee In-young took office on Monday.The ministry said the permission was granted to the Inter-Korean Economic Cooperation Research Center's request to send the shipment worth 820 million won.The shipment includes thermometers, disinfectants, protective suits and COVID-19 test kits. The kits are reportedly enough to test about ten-thousand people.The government did not disclose who would receive the shipment.