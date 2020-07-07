EU Sanctions N. Korea, China, Russia on Alleged Cyber Attacks

Photo : YONHAP News

The European Union(EU) has imposed its first ever sanctions against alleged cyber attackers, targeting individuals and firms from North Korea, China and Russia.The European Council said on Thursday it has decided to sanction six individuals and three entities involved in or responsible for major cyber assaults such as "WannaCry," "NotPetya" and "Operation Could Hopper."The sanctions list includes Chosun Expo, an export firm in North Korea, which is said to have provided financial and technical support for diverse cyber attacks.The EU also targeted a department of Russia's military intelligence service and four individuals working for the military intelligence service. A Chinese firm and two Chinese individuals were also sanctioned.The individuals will be banned from travel to EU nations and all named will be subject to an asset freeze for any funds under EU jurisdiction.