72 S. Korean Workers to Return from Iraq Friday

About 70 more South Koreans are set to return from Iraq on Friday, one week after some 240 South Korean workers returned from the Middle Eastern country hard hit by the coronavirus.The government said that a private plane carrying the 72 workers will arrive at Incheon International Airport on Friday morning.The passengers will go through quarantine checks at the airport. Those showing symptoms will get tested at the airport, while those without symptoms are subject to testing after moving to state quarantine facilities.Confirmed patients will be sent to medical facilities and those who test negative will self-quarantine for the next two weeks.COVID-19 cases are likely to be confirmed among the arrivals from Iraq, which is reporting some three thousand new infections daily lately.Last week, nearly 80 of 293 South Korean workers returning from Iraq on two Air Force refueling tankers tested positive for the virus.