S. Korea's First Military Satellite Successfully Reaches Orbit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's first military communications satellite has successfully reached its final position in the geostationary orbit, ten days after its launch.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) announced the Anasis-II, launched last Tuesday from Florida in the U.S., arrived at its target in the fixed orbit some 36-thousand kilometers above the Earth at 7:11 a.m. Friday, Korea time.The arms procurement agency said the South Korean military will take over the system in October, and conduct operational assessment of the satellite and its communication with eight devices on the ground by the end of the year.DAPA chief Wang Jung-hong said the satellite is expected to boost the development of the country's military communication system and space defense capability, pledging more efforts to develop the related defense industry to gain the upper hand in space.