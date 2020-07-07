More S. Korean Workers Return from Iraq

Photo : KBS News

About 70 more South Koreans have returned from Iraq, one week after 240 others had returned from the Middle Eastern country hard hit by the coronavirus.A charter plane carrying the 72 workers landed at Incheon International Airport at around 8:55 a.m. on Friday morning.The passengers went through quarantine checks at the airport. Those showing symptoms get tested at the airport, while those without symptoms are subject to testing after moving to state quarantine facilities.Confirmed patients will be sent to medical facilities and those who test negative will self-quarantine for the next two weeks.COVID-19 cases are likely to be confirmed among the fresh arrivals from Iraq, which is reporting some three thousand new infections daily lately.Last week, nearly 80 of 293 South Korean workers returning from Iraq on two Air Force refueling tankers tested positive for the virus.