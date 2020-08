Photo : KBS News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reaffirmed the U.S. administration remains committed to the goal of North Korea's complete denuclearization.During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Thursday, Pompeo answered, "It does," when asked if the administration remains committed to the "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization(CVID) of the Korean Peninsula."Although Pompeo did not volunteer the issue, that the top diplomat publicly affirmed the CVID of North Korea in a public forum is being noticed in South Korea, given Pyongyang's aggressive denunciation of the term especially following the 2018 summit in Singapore.The U.S. had avoided the term and instead used "final, fully verified denuclearization" (FFVD).