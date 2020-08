Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily count of new COVID-19 cases climbed above 30 after falling below 20 the previous day.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Friday that 36 new cases were detected throughout Thursday, bringing the national tally to 14-thousand-305.Of the new cases, 22 were imported while 14 were local infections.The number of imported cases, which fell to eleven on Thursday, rose above 20 again, posting a daily increase by double digits for 36 straight days since June 26th.Ten of the imported cases came from Uzbekistan, followed by the United States with four and the Philippines with two.The virus-related death toll increased by one to 301.