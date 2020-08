Photo : YONHAP News

The National Human Rights Commission is looking into allegations that a South Korean diplomat sexually assaulted a local embassy employee while stationed in New Zealand three years ago.An official at the commission confirmed a probe is under way, but offered no additional details. The alleged male victim is known to have submitted a complaint to the commission in November of 2018.The diplomat faces charges of sexually assaulting the staffer on three occasions at the Korean embassy in Wellington in 2017.The case gained new traction this week after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern raised the issue to President Moon Jae-in in their phone meeting on Tuesday.New Zealand media has been reporting the police investigation was at a standstill due to a lack of cooperation from the South Korean government.