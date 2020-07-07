Two Counties Agree to Co-host New Military Airport

Photo : YONHAP News

A military airport in the southeastern city of Daegu is set to be relocated to two southeastern counties.The defense ministry announced on Thursday that Gunwi and Uiseong in North Gyeongsang Province have come to an agreement on jointly hosting the airport, adding the largest obstacle that had stalled the relocation process has been removed.The ministry said it will hold a meeting next month to formally name the two counties as the new site for the airport, pledging to take follow-up measures in a speedy manner.The ministry had announced in January that Gunwi and Uiseong would be the sites for the airport, but Gunwi rejected the co-hosting plans and insisted on having the airport to itself.The two counties were supposed to submit their application by July 3, but the defense ministry extended the deadline to Friday and the breakthrough came on the eve of the deadline.