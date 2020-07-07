S. Korea to Strengthen Penalty for Foreigners Filing False Self-Quarantine Address

Photo : KBS News

South Korea will strengthen its punishment of foreign residents who report inaccurate self-quarantine addresses when reentering the country from an overseas trip.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun unveiled the plan on Friday during a pan-government meeting on the country's coronavirus response.The prime minister said there is a need for the process of vetting foreign residents to become more sophisticated and thorough. He mentioned problems officials were running into recently as some long-term foreign residents reported incorrect self-quarantine addresses upon arrival.To prevent the recurrence of such cases, the government will verify whether local addresses registered by the inbound expats match where they actually live.Officials will also check whether the registered residences are fit for self-quarantine, Chung said, and if they are found unfit, the individual will be required to move to a state-designated quarantine facility.