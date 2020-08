Photo : YONHAP News

A hearing opened at Suwon District Court on Friday to determine the validity of an arrest warrant for Shincheonji religious sect leader Lee Man-hee.Lee is being investigated for allegedly obstructing COVID-19 quarantine efforts.Prosecutors accuse Lee of conspiring with other Shincheonji leaders to submit incomplete lists of the sect's followers and meeting places to quarantine authorities in February, when the religious group was hit with an outbreak of COVID-19.Lee also faces charges of embezzlement and holding religious ceremonies in public facilities without permission from local authorities.The court will decide on the warrant likely late Friday or early Saturday morning, taking into consideration evidence submitted by prosecutors and statements from Lee and his legal team.