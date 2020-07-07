Trump Defends Proposal to Postpone Nov. Presidential Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With America's COVID-19 infections showing no signs of improving, President Donald Trump has pitched an idea that the November presidential elections should be postponed until the pandemic lets up, claiming in a tweet that mail-in voting will make it "the most fraudulent election in history."The response has been firm and swift - with both Democrats and Republicans voicing their dismay - but Trump appears to be holding his ground.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump has floated the idea of delaying the November presidential election amid the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting widespread voting by mail would result in a fraudulent result.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"I don't want a delay. I want to have the election, but I also don't want to have to wait three months and then find out that the ballots are all missing and the election doesn't mean anything. That's what's going to happen, Steve, that's common sense and everyone knows it. Smart people know it, stupid people may not know it."Before the news conference on Thursday, the proposal first came in a tweet, in which the American president asked whether to "Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"I don't want to see an election, you know so many years, I've been watching elections, and they say the projected winner or the winner of the election. I don't want to see that take place in a week after November 3rd or a month, or frankly, with litigation or everything else that could happen, years."The tweet came minutes after the U.S. reported its worstsecond quarter growth in 73 years at an annualized 32-point nine percent contraction, making it even more doubtful whether Trump will be able to make America great again in less than 100 days.The Democratic National Committee said in a statement that Trump's suggestion is nothing more than a desperate attempt to distract, and that voters will hold him accountable on November 3.The president's top Republican allies also rejected the idea, underlining the president has no constitutional authority to change the election date, which is set by law. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also noted the U.S. always had on-time presidential elections - be it "through wars, depressions [or a] Civil War".Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.