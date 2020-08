Photo : YONHAP News

Bank interest rates offered on time deposits have dropped below one percent for the first time ever while the interest charged on household loans has also hit an all-time low.According to a Bank of Korea tally, the average rate on fresh deposits in the month of June came to zero-point-89 percent, down 18 basis points from May. A figure below one percent is the lowest since related data were compiled in 1996.This comes after the BOK lowered its policy rate to a record low of half a percent back in May.The average interest rate charged on new bank loans also fell one percentage point to two-point-72 percent in June. The rate on household loans dropped to a record low of two-point-67 percent.The lending rate on corporate loans has also fallen from two-point-83 to two-point-75 percent, also the lowest to date.