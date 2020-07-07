Senior Prosecutor Accused of Collusion Quizzed Over Scuffle with Probing Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul High Prosecutors' Office said on Friday it has questioned a prosecutor-suspect at the center of a high-profile collusion case over a rare physical scuffle with his investigating prosecutor.​Han Dong-hoon had filed assault charges against fellow senior prosecutor Jeong Jin-woong of the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office. Jeong on Wednesday had executed a search-and-seizure warrant for prosecutor Han's office in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.As Jeong attempted to seize the USIM card of Han's phone, an altercation erupted. Jeong claims he was trying to prevent Han from destroying evidence.Han, a confidant of Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, is accused of colluding with a cable TV reporter to pressure a jailed businessperson into providing dirt on Rhyu Si-min, a public intellectual with close ties to the Moon Jae-in administration, in an attempt to blackmail him.Meanwhile, the team investigating Han questioned as a witness on Wednesday a former director of Value Invest Korea, whose imprisoned former CEO is a key figure in the Han collusion case. The director was reportedly asked by the prosecutor in charge about Rhyu while being questioned in March about a biotech firm accused of insider trading.