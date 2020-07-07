Menu Content

Write: 2020-07-31 17:57:24Update: 2020-07-31 18:02:43

Japan's Trade Chief Calls WTO Panel on S. Korea's Complaint 'Regrettable'

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's trade minister has expressed regret over a decision by the World Trade Organization's dispute settlement body to set up a panel that will look into South Korea's complaint against Tokyo's export restrictions.

When asked about the issue during a Friday news conference, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama said his country's export control measures on Korea are in line with WTO regulations.

He said Tokyo believes the measures do not affect the supply chain, as argued by Seoul.

The minister said Korea's unilateral response is deeply regrettable as it violates an agreement reached during bilateral discussions to resolve the issue through dialogue.

Considering the circumstances, he expressed skepticism over future talks in the form of director-level policy dialogue on export control which the two countries have held twice so far.

But Kajiyama added Japan will respond to procedures at the WTO following the setup of the panel.
