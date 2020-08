Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential office staffers above the rank of secretary have or are in the process of disposing all but one of the houses they own, in line with internal recommendations.Yoon Do-han, senior presidential secretary for public communication, on Friday told a briefing that currently eight presidential aides own multiple homes and every one of them have agreed to unload their extra houses.Yoon added that as related efforts are under way, no ranking Cheong Wa Dae official will remain a multiple home owner.Earlier this month, presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min had issued a strong advisory urging senior presidential aides to sell off their extra homes.