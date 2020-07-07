More Heavy Rains Forecast for Central Region as Typhoon Approaches

Photo : YONHAP News

The central region is expecting torrential rains to continue until Tuesday, with the season's typhoon likely to affect the Korean Peninsula for the first time this week.The Korea Meteorological Administration said heavy rain warnings will be issued for the entire Seoul area as of 2 p.m. Sunday.The heavy rain warnings – also in place for Gyeonggi, Gangwon, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang Provinces – are issued when more than 90 millimeters of rain affect an area for three hours or over 180 millimeters of rain for 12 hours is expected.The affected regions are expected to receive torrential rains accompanied by strong winds and lightening.The central region is projected to see more torrential rain for the time being due to the effects of Typhoon Hagupit, which is heading north from the waters of Taiwan.The weather agency said the season's fourth typhoon is likely to reach the western waters of South Korea early on Thursday after passing Shanghai.