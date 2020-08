Photo : Getty Images Bank

Korean-American golfer Danielle Kang has won the first LPGA event in five months.Kang shot a two-under 70 during her third and final round at the LPGA Drive On Championship at Inverness in Toledo, Ohio, on Sunday.Overall, she shot a seven-under 209, besting Celine Boutier of France by a single stroke to win the event, earning 150-thousand dollars in prize money.It was the fourth tour victory for Kang, who ranks fourth in the world.The event was the first LPGA tour event since the season was suspended following the Women's Australian Open in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.