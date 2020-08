Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported 23 new COVID-19 cases amid a significant fall in local infections.The latest daily figure put out by the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 12 a.m. Monday follows three consecutive days with more than 30 new cases. The country’s cumulative novel coronavirus tally now stands at 14-thousand-389.Of the new cases, 20 were imported from overseas, including 14 detected upon arrival.The number of domestic transmissions hit an 87 day-low of three, all from the greater Seoul area, including two in the capital city and one in Gyeonggi Province.Meanwhile, the virus-related death toll remained at 301.