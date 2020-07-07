UN Report: N. Korea Continues to Develop Nukes, Missiles Using Illicit Funds

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported Sunday that a panel of experts working for a UN Security Council committee handling sanctions on North Korea believes the country continues to develop nuclear weapons and missiles using illegal funds obtained from ship-to-ship transfers.A panel report obtained by the broadcaster said North Korea continues to manufacture nuclear-related materials and upgrade its ballistic missile capabilities and equipment to carry nuclear warheads.The report said North Korea restarted illicit maritime exports of coal through ship-to-ship transfers to secure cash in March.The country is also illicitly importing refined petroleum far in excess of the ceiling imposed by the United Nations.Moreover, the report says that North Korean laborers continue to work overseas as hotel staff, athletes and healthcare workers, despite a UN resolution calling on member states to repatriate them.According to the report as quoted by NHK, the UN Security Council committee on North Korea sanctions is concerned about the situation and called on nations to completely carry out the sanctions regime.