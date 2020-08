Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that South Korea’s manufacturing sector, though it remains sluggish, saw signs of a rebound last month since hitting rock bottom in May.According to market research firm, IHS Markit, on Monday, South Korea’s purchasing managers index(PMI) for manufacturers climbed three-and-a-half points to 46-point-nine in July. It marks growth for the second consecutive month since the figure hit its lowest at 41-point-three in May.The PMI is an indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector. A reading above 50 suggests improvement, while a reading below 50 suggests deterioration.IHS Markit said though South Korea’s PMI remained below 50, the latest figure indicates that the sector is overall rebounding.