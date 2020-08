Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Command(UNC) has assisted the Cultural Heritage Administration(CHA) with the on-site inspection of an ancient castle site inside the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).The UNC unveiled on Monday on its official social media that it supported the CHA’s survey last week of the ruins of Cheorwon Castle of the Taebong Kingdom. The UNC also posted photos of the excavation efforts, including those of inspectors uncovering artifacts.The UNC said the latest effort is part of the Peace Zone project that began last month to document significant sites and artifacts inside the DMZ.It comes as the government is aiming to unearth and restore Cheorwon Castle as it seeks to create an international peace zone inside the DMZ.