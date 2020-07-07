Menu Content

AP: Biden Would Quickly Restore Traditional U.S. Support for Troops in S. Korea

Write: 2020-08-03 11:12:35Update: 2020-08-03 13:05:12

Photo : YONHAP News

The Associated Press(AP) says the U.S.’ stance on American troops stationed in South Korea could do a sharp about-face if Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden wins in November's presidential election.

AP reported on Sunday that the former U.S. vice president and his advisors "have vowed to unleash a tsunami of change in how the U.S. handles itself in the international arena," citing the issue of U.S. troops in South Korea as a matter they will deal with swiftly.

The report said Biden would revert to the traditional U.S. stance of supporting troop deployments in South Korea and Japan.

AP also said the U.S. stance on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could shift as well, with Biden having criticized the personal relationship between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The report said that while drastic changes in U.S. foreign policy are difficult to carry out, Biden has the experience and foreign policy team that could make altering course easier.
