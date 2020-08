Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government will set up committees to seek ways to prevent sexual violence and promote gender equality, following the apparent suicide of Mayor Park Won-soon amid sexual harassment allegations.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday, a 15-member committee consisting of outside experts and city officials will advise on ways to assist victims, prevent secondary damage and promote gender equality.As for acting Mayor Seo Jung-hyup co-leading the committee despite being accused of neglecting the alleged abuse by the late mayor, Seoul City said the recommendations will mainly reflect opinions of outside experts.A separate committee will consist of 20 junior city officials to discuss ways to enhance workplace gender equality.The city government plans to finalize and announce the measures by September.