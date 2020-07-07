Group Files Complaints against Diplomat Facing Sexual Abuse Charges, FM Kang

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean civic group filed a complaint with the prosecution against a diplomat accused of sexual harassment while working in New Zealand, as well as Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha for overlooking the case.According to the group on Monday, the complaint against the diplomat accuses him of sexually harassing an embassy employee, defaming the country through the abuse and violating his duty to maintain dignity as a public official.The complaint against the minister accuses her of dereliction of duty by overlooking the allegations as a personal matter, allowing it to become a diplomatic issue that was raised during a recent conversation between state leaders.The group urged the prosecution to investigate the allegations, calling for strict punishment should they find the diplomat guilty.The diplomat in question faces charges in New Zealand for allegedly sexually harassing an embassy employee on three occasions while stationed in the country in 2017.The South Korean government had left the matter to the discretion of the diplomat without waiving his diplomatic immunity.