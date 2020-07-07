Daily COVID-19 Increase Drops Below 30 as Local Infections Slow Down

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The daily increase of COVID-19 cases dropped below 30, as local infections slowed in most regions outside the Seoul metropolitan area.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Monday, 23 additional people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the accumulated total to 14-thousand-389.Out of the 23 new cases, three were community infections, while the other 20 were imported.The daily increase of local infections, which hovered around ten to 30 for the past several weeks, dropped to a three-month low after staying below ten since Saturday.This comes as the percentage of cases with unknown routes of infection over the past two weeks came to six-point-six percent, nearing the targeted five-percent range. The percentage of cases under state monitoring surpassed the targeted 80 percent.Authorities, however, are keeping tabs on sporadic clusters in the Seoul metropolitan area.The daily increase of imported cases has also stayed above ten since late June.Amid the prolonged pandemic, the South Korean government is considering ways to better support medical personnel and quarantine authorities at the frontlines of the battle against the virus.The public is advised to maintain a balanced diet and engage in simple indoor exercise on a daily basis while continuing to social distance.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.