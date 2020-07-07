UFP Chief Criticizes New Revisions to Real Estate Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition leader Kim Chong-in said Monday that revisions to real estate laws pushed by the ruling party and government have only increased structural conflict between landlords and tenants.The interim chief of the United Future Party(UFP) said during a party meeting that the swift legislation may at a glance appear to suppress speculative real estate investments, but it is incredibly difficult to understand how it benefits tenants.He said that as more of these policies are sought, it will eventually lead to setbacks in housing supply.Kim also addressed political issues criticizing the prosecution. He said there is no knowing how investigations are currently proceeding into allegations that Ulsan's mayoral election last year was rigged and the alleged cover-up of bribery charges involving the former deputy mayor of Busan.Kim added that he remembers President Moon Jae-in clearly ordering the prosecution not to hesitate to investigate those in power.