Photo : YONHAP News

Some sections of the Olympic Expressway in Seoul have been closed to traffic amid rising water levels of the Han River.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government and police, sections of the expressway between the Hangang Railway Bridge and Dangsan Railway Bridge were sealed off in both directions from 1:10 p.m. Monday.Full traffic restrictions are in place between Gayang Bridge and Hangang Bridge going in the Hanam direction, while vehicles heading towards Gimpo will face similar traffic controls from Banpo Bridge.The traffic controls were imposed following discharges from Seoul’s Paldang Dam amid continuing heavy rain in the greater Seoul area and other parts of the central region.