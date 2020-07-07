Diplomat Accused of Sexual Assault in New Zealand Ordered to Return Home

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry has ordered a diplomat accused of sexually assaulting a local embassy employee while stationed in New Zealand in 2017 to return to South Korea.A senior ministry official told reporters Monday that an order has been issued for the individual to return home immediately as a personnel measure taken when an official causes trouble.The official said the way to resolve the issue raised by New Zealand is to address the matter through formal judicial procedures, and if New Zealand makes an official request, South Korea can cooperate in extradition.The official, however, said Seoul will not waive diplomatic immunity for the South Korean Embassy in Wellington and incumbent officials of the embassy other than the diplomat in question, noting it has been Seoul's stance over the matter since early on.The ministry on Monday summoned Wellington's Ambassador Philip Turner and explained its position.The diplomat in question left New Zealand after his term ended in February 2018 and is now stationed in the Philippines, although he is under investigation by New Zealand authorities with an arrest warrant issued.The official added that Seoul will convey to Wellington that it's not appropriate to raise such issues through the news media, noting that it was also unusual for the New Zealand prime minister to raise the issue in a phone call with President Moon Jae-in last week.