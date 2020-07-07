Moon Instructs Officials to Take Steps to Minimize Rain-Induced Damage

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has instructed officials to take necessary steps to minimize casualties resulting from torrential rainfall in the central region.Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Yoon Jae-kwan said in a media briefing on Monday that Moon voiced his strong concern over the safety of the public as the downpour poses a growing threat.Calling the safety of the people as the government's top priority, the president asked officials in the central and regional governments to do their best in preventing further rain damage.Officials were also asked to thoroughly and proactively impose travel restrictions on high-risk areas, including those frequently inundated and prone to landslides.Moon also urged rescue workers and on-site officials to be extra careful so their lives will not be sacrificed in the process.According to the top office earlier in the day, the president cancelled his summer vacation slated for this week to contain rain-induced damage.