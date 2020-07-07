Three More People Dead amid Heavy Rain

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of casualties resulting from several days of heavy downpours in the nation’s central region is feared to rise further following a series of fatal rain-related incidents on Monday.A mudslide hit a pension in Gapyeong County in Gyeonggi Province in the morning, burying four people inside, including two adult women, an adult man and a child.Following a search and rescue mission that lasted several hours, the bodies of the three—the pension owner, her daughter and the daughter's child—were discovered. A search is still underway to find the man, who is an employee of the pension.Two residents in Songak-myeon in Asan, South Chungcheong Province went missing after they were swept away by a mudslide and fell into a stream. Another person in Tangjeong-myeon in the same city was also missing after working on a manhole. The manager of an angling site in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province also went missing in the day.Twelve fatalities were confirmed as of 7:30 p.m., while 13 others remain missing due to heavy rains in the central region.