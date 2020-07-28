More than 1,000 People Flee Homes Due to Heavy Rains in Central Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Torrential downpours in the Seoul metropolitan area and central part of South Korea have continued for four straight days leading to snowballing losses.At least 12 people have died so far, while 14 remain missing as of 6 a.m., according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Tuesday. The heavy rainfall has also left more than five-thousand-751 hectares of farmland inundated by flood waters.Six people were killed after landslides slammed into a factory in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, and a mountainside inn in Gapyeong, east of the capital, on Monday.Another six people went missing in the day, including a cargo truck driver in his 60s whose vehicle was swept away by raging floodwaters in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province.One employee of the mountainside inn in Gapyeong who had been reported missing was discovered to have been somewhere else at the time and was later excluded from the missing persons list.A total of one-thousand-25 people from 629 households had to flee homes after their houses were damaged by the torrential rain and flooding, with 555 in North Chungcheong Province, 391 in Gyeonggi Province, 70 in Gangwon Province and nine in Seoul.