Judiciary Committee Passes Bills on Real Estate, Senior Civil Servant Investigation Unit

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's legislation and judiciary committee on Monday passed key bills aimed at taming soaring real estate prices and to facilitate the establishment of a special investigative unit to scrutinize crimes committed by high-ranking government officials. The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) sat out of the meeting in protest.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) plans to convene a plenary session to pass the pending bills on Tuesday afternoon, which is the last day of the July extraordinary session of parliament. But ratification by the full National Assembly remains unclear as the UFP continues its protest.The crux of the real estate-related bills is to boost the comprehensive real estate tax rate on multiple home owners to a maximum six percent and raise the acquisition tax rate to eight to 12 percent on people possessing two or more homes in real estate speculation zones.The committee also passed follow-up bills related to the creation of the Senior Civil Servant Crime Investigation Unit, whose task will be scrutinizing allegations against high-profile public officials including the president, lawmakers, ministers, judges and prosecutors.