More Heavy Downpours to Drench Central Region

Photo : YONHAP News

More heavy rain is in store for the nation’s central region.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), rain stopped for hours in much of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces with the exception of some areas currently being soaked by around 20 millimeters of rain per hour.The weather, however, will soon turn much wetter for the entire central region as Typhoon Hagupit approaches the peninsula from near southern regions of China.Around 50 to 100 millimeters of rain per hour is forecast for much of the greater Seoul area and western parts of Gangwon Province Tuesday afternoon, while some areas will receive up to more than 120 millimeters of rain per hour.The downpour will gradually weaken later on before it strengthens early Wednesday morning.By the end of Wednesday, 100 to 300 millimeters of rain is expected to pelt the Seoul metropolitan area, western parts of Gangwon and northern parts of North Chungcheong Province, with some of those areas getting up to more than 500 millimeters.As for eastern parts of Gangwon, southern parts of South Chungcheong Province and northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province, over 150 millimeters of rain is forecast during the cited period.In contrast, southern parts of the nation, which marked the ending of the rainy season late last week, will continue to have scorching heat on Tuesday with the mercury rising to 33 degrees Celsius for Gwangju and 34 degrees Celsius for Daegu.