N. Korea Issues Heavy Rain Warnings for Most Parts of Country

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has issued heavy rain warnings and advisories for most parts of the country that are affected by torrential downpours.The North's state-run Korean Central Television said Tuesday that heavy rains are expected throughout the country between Monday night and Thursday morning.Special warnings have been issued for the Pyeongan and Hwanghae provinces, Gaeseong City, the southern part of Jagang Province and some inland regions of Gangwon Province.Mid-level warnings and advisories were issued for most other regions.The state broadcaster said 150 to 300 millimeters of precipitation were in the forecast until Thursday due to the monsoon front and a low pressure system passing through the central region.It added that more than 500 millimeters of rain was expected to flood the regions where special warnings have been issued.