S. Koreans Still Consider US an Ally Despite Stalemated Defense Cost-Sharing Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey shows nine out of ten South Koreans still support their country's alliance with the U.S. despite stalemated talks aimed at cost-sharing for the 28-thousand-500 American soldiers on the Korean Peninsula.According to the survey of a thousand South Korean adults conducted in late June by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, 90 percent of respondents supported the alliance, compared to 92 percent in the survey conducted last year.Only eight percent said they opposed the alliance, also remaining virtually unchanged from seven percent the previous year.The survey also showed that 64 percent of South Koreans support the alliance due to mutual benefits. Only 25 percent felt the alliance benefited only the U.S., while seven percent believed South Korea got the long end of the stick. Two percent felt neither side benefited.Interestingly, 82 percent of South Koreans now feel that the U.S. will defend the South in the event of a North Korean invasion, up from 78 percent in late 2019.The survey has a confidence level of 91 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percent.