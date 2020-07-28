Tokyo Plans Immediate Appeal on Asset Seizure to Compensate Forced Labor Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan is planning an immediate appeal of a South Korean court's decision to seize assets held in the South by a Japanese steelmaker to compensate Korean victims of forced labor during World War Two.NHK reported Tuesday that Tokyo's response comes as the seizure became effective as of midnight after the Daegu District Court authorized the seizure of shares in a South Korean joint venture between Nippon Steel Corporation and POSCO in June.The company has until midnight on August 11 to appeal.South Korea's Supreme Court ordered Nippon Steel in 2018 to pay 100 million won each to four South Koreans who were forced to work for the steelmaker during World War Two.The Japanese company refused to pay up, prompting the plaintiffs to seek a court order to seize the stocks of the joint venture.