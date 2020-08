Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has ordered the Cabinet to consider declaring regions affected by the recent torrential rain special disaster areas.At a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Chung urged officials to also look into aiding regions that have been greatly damaged by the downpours under the leadership of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.The prime minister stressed that there mustn't be any more casualties and that recovery efforts should begin as soon as the rain subsides.As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 13 people have died and 13 remain missing. More than one-thousand people have been displaced.Meanwhile, Chung apologized to the public for soaring housing prices, despite the government's efforts to contain them.