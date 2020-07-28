S. Korea Confirms N. Korea's Dam Water Release in Violation of Inter-Korean Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has confirmed that North Korea recently released water from a border dam three times without notifying Seoul, in violation of an inter-Korean agreement.An official from the Unification Ministry said Tuesday that Pyongyang opened the gates at Hwanggang Dam three times from July to August 3, but failed to inform Seoul in advance.The official said the water level near Pilseung Bridge south of the border as of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday was two-point-99 meters, below the level of concern, adding that the government is maintaining communication with related agencies for a strict response.Following the deaths of six people in the South's border region due to an unannounced dam opening in the North in 2009, the two Koreas signed a deal under which Pyongyang agreed to notify Seoul in advance of its plans to open floodgates.Since 2013, however, Pyongyang has yet to give any early notice.