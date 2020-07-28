Menu Content

Police Considering Simultaneous Interrogation, Polygraph Tests in Abetting Probe

2020-08-04

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are considering polygraph tests or interrogating both sides together in their investigation into Seoul city government officials' purported abetting of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's alleged sexual harassment.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Tuesday, there are contradictions in testimonies from the victim and some 20 city officials who have been questioned so far.

While the victim expressed her willingness to be questioned together with the officials, the police plan to consult with experts in consideration of possible psychological distress.

Authorities have also booked eight people in their investigation into the alleged secondary damage to the victim through online postings.

Five people are still under investigation for allegedly distributing the details of the victim’s criminal complaint both online and offline.
