Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

As Private Detectives Become Legal, Police Move to Prevent Abuses

Write: 2020-08-04 14:13:07Update: 2020-08-04 14:48:39

As Private Detectives Become Legal, Police Move to Prevent Abuses

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has put forth measures to protect personal information and prevent infringement of privacy as private detectives will be allowed to legally charge for their services starting Wednesday.

According to the National Police Agency on Tuesday, in addition, it will launch inspections of such businesses and crack down on unauthorized collection or leaks of personal information and infringement of privacy.

This comes after revised laws on the use and protection of financial information, which are scheduled to take effect on Wednesday, omitted a clause that essentially banned for-profit private detective businesses.

The police stressed, however, that private investigators will still be limited in their evidence collection and determining the whereabouts of those suspected of illegal acts.

For instance, they will not be allowed to collect evidence on spouses suspected of improprieties or track down debtors who have absconded.

The government is also looking to adopt a system to issue licenses for private investigators.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >