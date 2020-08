Photo : YONHAP News

A civic group has filed a complaint with the police against Kim Jae-ryun, the lawyer representing the former secretary of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who raised sexual harassment allegations against him.In the complaint submitted Tuesday, the group’s head, Shin Seung-mok, accused Kim of creating as well as aiding and abetting false accusations.Shin claimed Kim amplified suspicions against Park by going to the media after her client filed a criminal complaint that lacked evidence and fell short of constituting a crime.Shin said Kim contributed to malicious prosecution by convincing the victim to make it look as though the late mayor had harassed her for four years through various tactics, including two press conferences.