Highest Warning Level in Place with 13 Dead, 13 Missing from Torrential Rain

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Heavy rain and storms have so far left 13 dead and 13 missing around South Korea. Fearing the worst, the government maintains its weather alert level at the highest of red, while warning those who live in mountainous areas to seek shelter.Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: Torrential rains continue to pound parts of the country, claiming lives and causing extensive property damage.As of Tuesday morning, the official tally of casualties stood at 13 dead, 13 missing and seven injured, with most centered in Seoul, the Gyeonggi region and Chungcheong provinces.Nationwide, more than 800 residential structures and over 500 warehouses and livestock facilities were either submerged or damaged while 728 roads and bridges and 57-hundred hectares of farmland were flooded.More than a thousand citizens have registered as flood victims.Since Monday evening, the weather warning level for the capital city and central region of the country has sat at the highest of red.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters advised people to refrain from going out. Additionally, it urged residents in mountainous regions to seek shelter as the rain may have weakened the ground and foundations, leading to landslides or roads suddenly giving way.Meanwhile, more rain is expected to drench the nation.By the end of Wednesday, 100 to 300 millimeters of rain is expected to hit the Seoul metropolitan area, western parts of Gangwon and northern parts of North Chungcheong Province, with some of those areas predicted to get up to 500 millimeters or more.Park Jong-hong KBS World Radio News