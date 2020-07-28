Four of 106 COVID-19 Patients Treated with Remdesivir Show Adverse Reaction

Photo : YONHAP News

Four out of 106 COVID-19 patients in South Korea who were administered the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir have shown adverse reactions to the drug.Kwon Joon-wook, deputy director of the Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters, unveiled the figure during a regular press briefing on Tuesday.He said adverse reactions included slightly elevated liver enzymes, skin rashes and slight cardiac ventricular contractions.Kwon said COVID-19 patients being treated with remdesivir are mostly high-risk cases, including the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions. He said the government is further studying the effects of the drug with experts.The government began supplying remdesivir to local hospitals from July 1. A total of 108 severely ill COVID-19 patients have been administered the drug at 33 hospitals.