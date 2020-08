Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Science and ICT announced Tuesday it will invest 45-point-eight billion won over five years to tackle the fine dust problem.The comprehensive initiative involves using a satellite to detect the cause of fine dust in Northeast Asia and predict its movement.Using South Korea's Chollian 2B geostationary satellite, a team of researchers will pinpoint the route of ultrafine dust in the region and assess its long distance movement and effects based on physical and chemical traits.Another dimension of the plan involves analyzing the changes in ultrafine dust emissions in the mid- to long term to come up with a reduction plan for the country.