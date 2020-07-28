Seoul Says Termination of Military Pact with Japan Possible at Any Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Foreign Ministry says Seoul can end its military information-sharing pact with Tokyo anytime it chooses.Ministry spokesman Kim In-cheol relayed the position in a regular media briefing on Tuesday, responding to a question whether the government should inform Japan by the end of this month if it intends to end the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) this year.Kim said the government has been consistent in this stance ever since it announced the deferral of a decision to suspend the pact’s efficacy, stressing Seoul will review whether to exercise its right to terminate the pact depending on how Japan moves on its trade restrictions.The spokesman added that the pact in its current form is not subject to the usual practice of annual extensions.Signed on November 23, 2016 to share North Korea-related intelligence, the pact was written to be renewed every year. If one party intends to scrap the deal, it should inform the other side three months in advance.Seoul had threatened not to renew the pact before its expiration last November after Tokyo imposed export curbs on South Korea in apparent retaliation for Korean Supreme Court rulings against several Japanese firms involved in wartime forced labor.Seoul decided to temporarily withhold ending the deal but warned it could be terminated at any time.