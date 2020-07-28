Moon Stresses

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for “excessive” state efforts to prevent rain-related damage from further exacerbating with torrential rains ravaging the nation’s central region for several days.Presiding over an emergency meeting at the presidential office on Tuesday, Moon instructed officials to carry out proactive measures to minimize the destruction wrought by the protracted monsoon season.He said any conditions that can lead to loss of life, including in areas prone to ground failure and landslides, should be thoroughly checked, urging officials to make any place that poses a modicum of threat a restricted area and evacuate residents.Moon also instructed officials to swiftly take necessary measures so affected areas can promptly be declared special disaster zones.Warning that the unprecedented long rainy season could be repeated, the president also emphasized joint efforts by the central and regional governments to prepare for long-term weather changes.