Seoul City Opposes Gov't's Plan to Ease Height Restrictions on Apartments

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has recommitted to its policy of limiting building heights, signaling opposition to the government’s decision to ease the regulation as part of its new housing supply plan.In a briefing on Tuesday, the city said it decided to stick to its basic urban plan which limits residential buildings to a maximum of 35 floors.Senior city officials said some mixed-use buildings can rise higher than that when built in semi-residential areas, but they still cannot have more than 50 floors.Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki announced a set of measures to provide over 130-thousand housing units in the greater Seoul area, including a decision to ease height restrictions and allow up to 50 floors for reconstructed buildings.The central government’s decision initially raised expectations that old apartments in the city, including those along the Han River, would become high-rises, prompting concern of further speculative real estate investment.