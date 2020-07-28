Seoul Stresses Dialogue over Forced Labor-related Asset Seizure

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul says it is closely monitoring the situation after Tokyo signaled possible retaliation against a South Korean court's planned sale of assets belonging to a Japanese company implicated in wartime forced labor.In a media briefing on Tuesday, South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kim In-cheol also said that the government is reviewing potential responses.He emphasized Seoul’s will to resolve bilateral issues through dialogue, referring to a similar resolution expressed by the top leaders of the two countries during a summit meeting last year.Kim said Seoul will continue pursuing solutions through diplomatic channels and expects the Japanese government to respond more actively and sincerely.Earlier in the day, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tokyo will respond in a resolute manner by considering all means to protect the legitimate economic activities of Japanese companies.The Japanese official made the remark after a South Korean court’s ruling to authorize the seizure of shares of Nippon Steel Corporation took effect as of 12 a.m. Tuesday.